Herman Boone, who led T.C. Williams High School to glory in 1971 and would inspire the iconic film Remember the Titans, has passed away.

According to WTOP, Boone’s passing was confirmed by former T.C. Williams principal John Porter today. He was 84 years old.

Boone was hired by T.C. Williams in Alexandria, Virginia in 1971 after finding success at several high schools across the country. T.C. Williams had only recently integrated, and Boone was tasked with leading the program forward.

But in his first year at the helm, Boone exceeded expectations, coaching the team to an undefeated record, a state title and a spot in the national championship.

It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971🏈. #RIP@TCWilliamsAD @TCWSports @AlexandriaPatch @AlexandriaNow @AlexGazette pic.twitter.com/4I0DFAAWSF — T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters (@TCTitanFootball) December 18, 2019

Boone was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 feature film Remember the Titans. It went on to receive significant critical acclaim and made over $110 million at the box office on a budget of only $30 million.

Unfortunately, Boone isn’t the only person portrayed in the film to have passed away this year.

Former T.C. Williams assistant head coach Bill Yoast, who was portrayed by Will Patton in the movie, passed away in May. Running back/linebacker Petey Jones, who was portrayed by Donald Faison, passed away in July.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Boone’s family and loved ones.