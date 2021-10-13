Herschel Walker’s Political Campaign Is Trending On Wednesday

Former University of Georgia and NFL star running Herschel Walker’s campaign for Senate is trending on social media today. The Republican nominee, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump, is getting a ton of attention for all the wrong reasons.

Walker was set to be at a fundraiser at the home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais, a Texas-based conservative film producer. Today, Walker’s team was asked about Viviano-Langlais’ Twitter profile picture, a symbol depicting vaccine needles forming a swastika.

“This is clearly an anti-mandatory vaccination graphic,” Walker’s team initially responded. “Herschel unequivocally opposes anti-semitism and bigotry of all kinds.”

After significant backlash, the Walker campaign reversed course hours later. The fundraiser has been canceled, and Walker’s team has released a statement pledging support for the state of Israel and denouncing anti-Semitism.

Herschel Walker cancels fundraiser with supporter who had a vaccine-needle swastika in her Twitter profilehttps://t.co/MkeYgC7WgA — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 13, 2021

“The previously scheduled event has been called off. Herschel is a strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community and opposes hatred and bigotry of all forms,” Walker’s campaign says. “Despite the fact that the apparent intent behind the graphic was to condemn government vaccine mandates, the symbol used is very offensive and does not reflect the values of Herschel Walker or his campaign.”

Viviano-Langlais has since changed her profile picture from the swastika imagery.

They quickly changed their profile picture to something else pic.twitter.com/h5OSnqPQYk — Siddalee✨ (@siddalee_walker) October 13, 2021

Herschel Walker is one of a few Republicans that have declared for the race, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, veteran and businessman Kelvin King, and banking executive and former Trump White House official Lathan Saddler. Others may still jump into the race as well.

The winner will face incumbent senator Raphael Warnock, who won a special election for the seat earlier this year.

[Atlanta Journal-Constitution]