Herschel Walker Campaign Reacts To Donald Trump's Decision

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

Herschel Walker's campaign will not have to worry about former President Donald Trump tagging along.

Trump recently announced his plans to run for president in 2024. Many political analysts said that decision could hurt Walker's chances of knocking off Sen. Raphael Warnock in next month's runoff.

With that said, Trump has decided to steer clear of Walker's final push for the Senate race in Georgia.

An aide for Walker's campaign had a telling reaction to Trump's decision. They told The Atlanta Constitutional Journal, "Thank God."

Even though Trump won't campaign with Walker leading up to Georgia's runoff election, he has endorsed the former NFL running back.

"We must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker—a fabulous human being who loves our country and will be a great United States Senator," Trump said. "Herschel Walker, get out and vote for Herschel. He deserves it. He was an incredible athlete, and he’ll be an even better Senator. Get out and vote for Herschel Walker."

The runoff for the Senate race in Georgia will take place on Dec. 6.