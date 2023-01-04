Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line.

Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.

Trailing 38-24 heading into the fourth quarter, Georgia out-scored Ohio State 18-3 in the final 15 minutes en route to a 42-41 win. Following the game, former Georgia players and fans took to social media to react to the win.

That included former Georgia star running back Herschel Walker.

"LET THE BIG DAWG EAT!!" Walker said on Twitter after the game.

Georgia will face off against TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game.

The Bulldogs enter the game as 12.5-point favorites, but TCU can't be counted out. The Horned Frogs have already pulled off one playoff upset, defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45.