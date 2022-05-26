Herschel Walker Is Trending For His Thoughts On School Shooting

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Fresh off his dominating victory in the Georgia U.S. Senate primary this week, football legend Herschel Walker was asked to give his thoughts on the recent school shooting in Texas. He didn't have many though.

At a recent event in Atlanta, CNN's Manu Raju asked Walker if he was in favor of any new gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas shooting that killed 21 people. Walker's response wasn't exactly something that you could parse very well:

“What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff," Walker told Raju. He repeated that line again before walking away from him.

As you might imagine, that statement isn't going over too well with people who don't already support Walker. Many are calling him incoherent and clueless, among other things.

But no matter how you may feel about Herschel Walker, the numbers suggest that he may only be a few months away from winning a major Senate seat.

He won the Republican primary by over 50 points and polling has him surging against Senator Raphael Warnock ahead of the November general election.

Whatever Walker's personal opinions on gun control might be, he'll probably have to fall in line with whatever his party's position is going to be.

But that take he gave right there doesn't really tell us where he's leaning one way or another.