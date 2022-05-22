Herschel Walker Is Under Scrutiny: NFL World Reacts

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker is facing some scrutiny on social media today.

The Hall of Fame running back works with a program called Patriot Support, which he takes credit for co-founding.

However, according to a report from the Associated Press, Walker is facing scrutiny for it.

But corporate documents, court records and Senate disclosures reviewed by The Associated Press tell a more complicated story. Together they present a portrait of a celebrity spokesman who overstated his role in a for-profit program that is alleged to have preyed upon veterans and service members while defrauding the government.

The revelation marks the latest example of a far more complex reality that lies beneath the carefully curated autobiography Walker has pitched to voters.

Walker's campaign denies the allegations, though the NFL running back is trending on social media for the troubling report.

Walker is a leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia. He has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

It will be interesting to see if the latest report from the Associated Press has any impact on the election.

A spokeswoman for the Walker campaign addressed the report.

“So let me get this straight — you are demonizing Herschel for being the face of an organization for 14 years that has helped tens of thousands of soldiers suffering from mental illness,” Walker spokeswoman Mallory Blount said.