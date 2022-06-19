Herschel Walker Officially Responds To His Children Controversy

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Herschel Walker has officially addressed recent reports claiming he is denying the existence of children he has fathered.

Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, spoke at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition “Road to Majority” conference this weekend. During his appearance, he responded to the Daily Beast's reporting that he has four children, including three he has not acknowledged publicly.

The former University of Georgia and NFL running back said he has "never denied" any of his children.

"Well, first of all, they knew the truth. You know, I’ve never denied any of my kids and I love them more than I love anything," Walker said, via Yahoo. “And they didn’t do anything, which just makes me want to fight harder because I’m tired of people misleading the American people. I’m tired of people misleading my family.”

Over the years, Walker has been critical of absentee fathers, and has on multiple occasions said that fatherlessness is a major issue in the African-American community.

Walker's son Christian, who is 22, is extremely active on social media and has been a major part of his father's political and public career.

The other children Walker has fathered include 10 and 13-year old sons and a daughter who was born when he was around 20 years old, according to the Daily Beast.

Walker is set to face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the upcoming November midterm election.