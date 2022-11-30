Herschel Walker Reacts To Donald Trump's Campaign Decision

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

Earlier this week, news broke that former President Donald Trump would not hold a campaign for Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Walker is locked in a runoff election with Democrat Raphael Warnock, but won't have the support of the president as the runoff election nears. The former NFL star doesn't appear to be too upset with the news, though.

He said Trump is still in his corner.

Here's more via MediaIte:

“You know, President Trump has always been in my corner, he still is in my corner and he’s been doing other things for me and everyone has been doing a lot of things for me. Tonight we just got out of a fundraiser with Governor Kemp that a lot of people that was at the fundraiser and President Trump is doing just as much for me.”

Walker also seems to be confident in his ability to win the election.

“President Obama is a celebrity and that seems to be where Raphael Warnock is getting his money from, celebrities,” he said. “He’s not going to win this race. I told people before he may outraise me in money, but I guarantee you he won’t get more votes than I’m going to get.”

The Georgia runoff election is scheduled for December 6.