Sports World Reacts To The Herschel Walker News

Earlier this year, former United States president Donald Trump urged legendary NFL running back Herschel Walker to run for U.S. Senate.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Donald Trump wrote in an official statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!”

Walker, 59, is a Georgia native. He’s arguably the best player in college football history and his name still carries a lot of weight in his home state, which has become critical political ground.

Sunday morning, Walker admitted he is considering a run against Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who won his seat this year and will have to defend it in 2022.

Herschel Walker, who had been encouraged by Trump to run for Senate in Georgia and is a Texas resident, says on Fox he is considering a 2022 bid against Warnock — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 11, 2021

Walker, of course, would not be the first celebrity turned politician. Of course, jokes are already being made about a potential run, as some have noted what happened the last time Walker left Texas (when he was traded by the Cowboys for a monster package that set up their 1990s dynasty).

Historically, Herschel Walker trades from Texas have not worked out well for the other side. https://t.co/oyakLmpZZp — Jared Leopold (@jaredleopold) April 11, 2021

Walker, a Wrightsville, Georgia native, was a three-time consensus All-American playing for the Bulldogs. He went on to play in the USFL (where he first became familiar with Donald Trump) and the NFL. Walker was a two-time Pro Bowler and last played in the NFL in 1997.

It will be interesting to see if Walker fully commits to a U.S. Senate run.