PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Former football star Herschel Walker has claimed victory in the Georgia Republican senate primary.

The 60-year-old politician, who's backed by former president Donald Trump and minority Senate leader Mitch McConnell, will face off against democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the general election later this year.

Walker won the primary despite some troubling accusations of domestic abuse in which he allegedly held a gun to his ex-wife's head and threatened to pull the trigger. He also skipped the GOP primary debates.

The sports world to Twitter to react to Walker's primary victory. Just like any political issue, the reactions were quite polarizing.

Walker finished top-3 in Heisman Trophy voting in each of his three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs from 1980-82 — claiming the award in his final collegiate season. He then went on to log two Pro-Bowl selections as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.