Herschel Walker's Campaign Not Happy With Donald Trump

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

The final Senate race of 2022 came to an end this week. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican candidate Herschel Walker in a runoff.

Apparently, Walker's loss could have an effect on former president Donald Trump.

Michael Biundo, a Republican strategist who served as an adviser to Trump in 2016, questioned the former president's decision to launch his campaign before the runoff election in Georgia.

“Frankly, he should have waited [to launch his campaign until] after the Georgia contest was decided,” Biundo said, via NBC News. “To me, the rollout seemed rushed and incomplete. I give it a D-minus.”

Several candidates who were endorsed by Trump lost in the midterm elections this year. That could be a sign that he lost any momentum he built during his four-year run as president.

Last month, it was announced that Trump was steering clear of Walker's final push for the Senate race in Georgia. An aide for Walker's campaign said "Thank God" when they found out that news.

Trump's bid for the White House is shaping up to be an uphill bid.