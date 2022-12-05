Herschel Walker's Disturbing Pronouns Comment Going Viral

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on December 4, 2022 in Loganville, Georgia. Herschel Walker continued to campaign throughout Georgia in hopes of defeating incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the upcoming runoff election on December 6. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has added yet another absurd soundbite to his repertoire.

Just one day before his runoff election against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, Walker said he doesn't know "what the heck a pronoun is."

"I told you early on that they said there was peace through strength, and our strength is our great military," Walker said during a rally. "But now they're bringing pronouns into our military, they're bringing wokeness into our military.

"I don't even know what the heck is a pronoun, I can tell you that. I'm sick and tired of this pronoun stuff. What I want our military men and women to do is to be at war fighting."

This statement has gained quite a bit of traction from concerned citizens on social media.

"He usually lies, but when he says he doesn’t know what a pronoun is I completely believe him," one wrote.

"3rd graders are more qualified to run for office than Herschel Walker," another added.

"Every time I hear Herschel Walker speak, my IQ drops," another said.

This is quite the closing statement just before tomorrow's key runoff election.