Look: Herschel Walker's Son's Reaction To Loss Is Going Viral

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on December 4, 2022 in Loganville, Georgia. Herschel Walker continued to campaign throughout Georgia in hopes of defeating incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the upcoming runoff election on December 6. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Christian Walker, the son of Herschel Walker, shared his thoughts on the runoff election in Georgia on Tuesday night.

It's safe to say Walker is happy his father lost to incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in the runoff election.

"Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend your pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family.. And then maybe you can win a senate seat," Christian Walker tweeted.

That wasn't all Walker had to say about his father.

"Don’t compare Warnock running over his wife’s foot to my father holding guns and knives to my mothers throat, threatening to kill his therapist, her, and one of his adulteresses in a therapy session, and telling my mom and I he was going to beat our asses," Walker added. "Get off my page."

These are strong comments from Walker, there's no doubt about it.

Herschel Walker has not responded to his son's tweets.