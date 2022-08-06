Hideki Matsui Has Honest Reaction On What He's Seen From Shohei Ohtani

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani has already joined Hideki Matsui as one of the greatest Japanese baseball players of all time.

Like anyone who's followed the MLB over the last couple years, Matsui is astounded by the incredible play of his fellow countryman.

"He's an incredible player. He's doing something that's never really been done before, as a pitcher and a position player, and doing them at a very high level," Matsui said, per the New York Post. "That in itself, is already incredible. What he's doing is extraordinary."

Through his 10-year MLB career, Matsui logged 1,253 hits, 175 home runs and 760 RBI. Like Ohtani, he got off to a hot start after arriving from Japan — notching All-Star selections in his first two seasons with the Yankees.

Ohtani has separated himself as a generational talent in the game of baseball. Posting dominant numbers both on the mound and at the plate, the 28-year-old Japanese superstar claimed the AL MVP award in 2021 — making him the first Japanese player to win the honor since Ichiro Suzuki did so in 2001.

Ohtani is under contract with the Los Angeles Angels through the 2023 season.