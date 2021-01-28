High School Basketball Star, 15, Killed In Car Accident

Jo-Jo Wright, a talented guard from Uniondale High School, passed away on Wednesday afternoon in a car accident. He was only 15 years old.

Wright was considered one of the top sophomores in New York City. He was driving to a gymnasium when the car accident occurred on Wednesday. There were three other people in the vehicle with Wright and they’ve been transported to local hospitals for treatment on their injuries.

Uniondale coach Tom Diana spoke to Newsday about the loss of Wright and what his relationship was like with the young star.

“I am devastated,” Diana said. “He was the best. A different kind of kid. He was funny and playful and full of life … And he might have been one of the most talented players to ever walk the halls at our school. He had a great future.”

Iona Prep also put out a statement on this tragic loss, saying “Our Basketball Family sends our condolences to the family of JoJo Wright and to his Uniondale Basketball Family. Sleep in Peace young baller.”

Our Basketball Family sends our condolences to the family of JoJo Wright and to his Uniondale Basketball Family. Sleep in Peace young baller. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/G54iReioqv — Iona Prep Basketball (@IonaPrepBBall) January 28, 2021

Diana made sure to mention that Wright’s talent on the hardwood should not overshadow his personality off it.

“I can go on about his talent on a basketball court for hours,” Diana said. “People need to remember he was insightful, intelligent and charismatic. I am heartbroken today.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wright family during this time.