High School Basketball Star Transferring To Kanye’s School

For his next venture, superstar rapper/Yeezy mogul Kayne West will open a tuition-free private school in Southern California. And while it hasn’t yet opened its doors, “Donda Academy” is already making an impact on the high school basketball world.

On Tuesday afternoon, four-star recruit Jalen Hooks, Indiana’s No. 3 ranked player in the 2023 class, announced he would be transferring to Kanye’s new prep academy in Simi Valley, California.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound small forward spent his first two high school seasons as a standout player for Crispus Attucks in Indianapolis.

Hooks isn’t the only big-time high school basketball name to make this decision today.

Earlier this afternoon, Jahki Howard, a talented young small forward with multiple Power Five offers, also announced his decision to transfer to the “Donda Academy.”

“I will be moving to California and I will be transferring to Donda academy , I want to THANK YOU NORCROSS and the whole BLUE DEVIL FAMILY STILL WILL BE MY FAMILY. #donda,” he wrote on Instagram.

Back in August, Donda Academy Inc. requested a change of occupancy for the former Simi Valley Stoneridge Preparatory School (closed in early 2010s), a four-acre plot of land featuring a 5,728-square-foot school with classrooms, labs, offices, kitchen, restrooms, storage, a basketball court and an open field, per reports from the Simi Valley Acorn.

DONDA ACADEMY FINDING THE

INTERSECTION BETWEEN FAITH AND THE INNOVATION OF THE FUTURE DONDA ACADEMY IS FOCUSED ON EQUIPPING STUDENTS WITH AN EDUCATION THAT WILL LAST IN THE EVER-CHANGING WORLDhttps://t.co/ssCgtyPZIe pic.twitter.com/oHl2dfTClM — dondasplace (@dondasplace) September 2, 2021

According to further reports from MTV News, the school will serve 60 students from kindergarten through high school.

The project is meant to honor his late mother, Donda West, who was an English professor at Chicago State University. She is also the namesake of his most recent album that topped the charts this past month.