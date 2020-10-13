A frightening situation unfolded in Oklahoma on Monday night, as a 15-year-old cheerleader was hospitalized after a football goalpost fell on her head.

Jenessa Thompson, the cheerleader at Cyril High School that was hospitalized, had to be airlifted to Oklahoma University Medical Center. Her grandmother, Debbie Thompson, provided updates on her health on Facebook.

“I don’t even know what to text but gratefulness that Jenessa is alert enough to be worried about missing basketball tomorrow,” Debbie wrote on Facebook. “She is supposed to be in ICU for a couple of days. She still needs prayer for a complete recovery. They are watching her very closely and she is still getting lots of scans and seeing lots of doctors.”

According to Debbie Thompson, her grandmother said she shouldn’t have survived the accident.

“She shouldn’t have survived that severe a blow to the head but she made it. There were so many people that rushed to the football field and everyone of them was praying hard. The cheerleaders didn’t fall apart when it happened, they jumped into action and lifted that massive goal post off of Jenessa head.”

At practice, Thompson said the cheer team wanted to pose for a picture on the football goalpost. Jenessa was on the ground next to her cheer coach as they took the picture. https://t.co/OPt03MR6U4 — WDTN (@WDTN) October 13, 2020

The cheerleading team was reportedly posing for a picture on the goalpost when it crashed down on Jenessa.

Jenessa suffered a broken jaw because of the accident, but she did not have a brain bleed. She’ll stay in the ICU for a few more days just to monitor her health.

Our thoughts are with the Thompson family during this time.