High School Football Game Called Off At Halftime After 96-0 Score

Friday night lights is among the best experiences someone can have during their high school years.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for one high school team this week. On Friday, one of the most well-known high school football teams in the country, IMG Academy, put a beatdown on their opponent.

Facing off against West Toronto Prep, IMG Academy dropped 96 points in the first half. No, that's not a misprint.

IMG Academy dominated from the opening whistle en route to a 96-0 score in the first two quarters alone. Sensing West Toronto Prep needed some mercy, officials called off the game at halftime.

A video showcased every score for IMG Academy during the game and it's clear that West Toronto Prep didn't belong on the same field.

Check it out.

Everyone on social media started likening West Toronto Prep to Bishop Sycamore, which lost 58-0 to IMG Academy in a nationally televised game.

Eventually, the football world learned that it wasn't a legitimate high school program and now fans are wondering the same of West Toronto Prep.