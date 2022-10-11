High School Football Game Canceled Due To Player Shortage

Muhlenberg twp., PA - August 9: A detail photo of a football on the field. During a Muhlenberg High School Football team heat acclimation practice on the high school practice field in Muhlenberg Township Monday morning August 9, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Holton High School, its football team will have to cancel its Week 8 matchup against North Muskegon.

Holton head coach Tommy Moore said the team's upcoming game has been canceled due to a lack of depth.

At this time, Holton is dealing with a lot of injuries. It also doesn't help that this year's team is lacking a deep senior class.

"We were already low number-wise, and then we have a game Friday and get banged up pretty bad in that one,” Moore told MLive. “We lost our second-string quarterback to a concussion and our original starting quarterback isn’t even back yet either. We also lost some other kids to injuries, so we are down to two available upperclassmen on our roster right now. We have 13 total kids who could potentially play right now and putting that many underclassmen up against teams who are going to be primarily 17 and 18-year-old kids wouldn’t be safe for them."

North Muskegon must look for a new opponent. If that doesn't happen, they'll be rewarded a forfeit.

As for Holton, the school's remaining schedule will be dictated by how quickly its injured players heal

Holton is currently 0-7 this season.