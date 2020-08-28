High School Football Player Killed In Shooting

Tragedy struck the Louisiana football world earlier this week when a high school player was shot and killed.

On Wednesday evening in Shreveport, Louisiana, Green Oaks senior wide receiver Minnion Jackson was shot and killed in his car, according to a statement from police. He was just 17 years old.

Green Oaks head coach Terrence Isaac Sr. confirmed the news to local KTBS Shreveport. According to Isaac, Green Oaks ended practice early Wednesday evening after the team heard gunshots near the field.

The coach then said Jackson took a teammate home from practice before he was shot and killed. Police said he was driving east when another car pulled up behind him.

Jackson told police the shooter pulled a weapon and fired at him. Medical personnel took the local football star to Ochsner LSU Health where later died with multiple gunshot wounds.

“We love you!!! This one is for you!!! May God watch over you!!! Heaven just picked up a playmaker…I’m hurting bad!” his coach said in a statement on Twitter.

Jackson had a breakout season in 2019 as a junior with 52 catches for 961 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Jackson was named first-team All-District for his efforts during the season.

Our thoughts are with the Jackson family.