High School Football Player Reportedly Dies After Suffering Head Injury In Game

(Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Reebok)

A tragic story out of Lubbock, Texas over the weekend.

After sustaining a head injury during a game, a Dalhart High School football player has passed away, per a social media post from his family.

Sophomore Yahir Cancino got hurt in the fourth quarter of a Thursday night game and had to be airlifted to UMC Children's Hospital after losing consciousness, according to the school.

Cancino was reportedly in critical condition at UMC's Pediatric ICU, but his family confirmed the worst several hours later:

Thank you to the community of Dalhart and the Texas panhandle for all the prayers, the calls, text and messages but unfortunately Yahir passed from his injuries. We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life. We have chosen to donate his organs because Yahir was always about helping people and we want to honor his memory. I know one thing for sure, that Yahir is with our Heavenly Father this kid love Him so much and was never afraid to share the gospel. I know he is up there pulling pranks and being the little rascal that he is.

He leaves behind two loving parents, a brother and a sister.