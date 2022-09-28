High School Football Player Shot, Killed At 14 After Scrimmage

A scrimmage between three Philadelphia high school football teams turned into tragedy this afternoon.

Following the scrimmage, two gunmen allegedly fired 70 rounds as they ambushed a group of players. Police confirmed to NBC Philadelphia that five players were shot and one was killed.

The victims were Roxborough High School football players. A 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital where he passed away.

NBC Philadelphia has more details:

Two gunmen fired at least 70 times as they ambushed the group on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, behind Roxborough High School, around 4:41 p.m., police said. A 14-year-old boy was hit at least once in the chest and rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said. The victim was on the Roxborough football team, but Philadelphia School District spokesperson Christina Clark said he attended nearby Saul High School, a magnet school that focuses on agricultural sciences. Another 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital, according to police. A third student, 17, was struck four times throughout his body, authorities said, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made following the shooting as of Tuesday night.

Our thoughts are with the families impacted by this devastating news.