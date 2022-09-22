High School Football Player Tragically Dies Following Injury

Tragedy struck the football world this week when a high school football player passed away.

Xavier McClain, a sophomore at a New Jersey high school, suffered a traumatic head injury during a recent football game. His school told TMZ that he passed away this week.

"The Linden Public School district is deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Linden High School sophomore student," the school said in a statement. "The district extends its heartfelt condolences and will continue to offer prayers and support to the family during this difficult time."

TMZ has more details:

McClain was "critically injured" during a varsity football game on September 9 ... when Linden was taking on Woodbridge H.S. in Woodbridge. According to witnesses who were at the game, Xavier, in the second half, was returning a kickoff when the injury occurred. An ambulance was quickly brought onto the field, and play was temporarily halted.

Our thoughts are with the McClain family.