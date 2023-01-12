High School Football Players Hospitalized After Forced Punishment

EAST BERNARD, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Footballs are seen on the turf before the high school football game between the East Bernard Brahmas and the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

At least eight students on the football team for Rockwall Heath High School were hospitalized this month. This reportedly happened after they were forced to do 400 pushups in an hour as a punishment.

Rockwall Heath football coach John Harrell is under fire for allegedly making his players perform this ridiculous task.

One parent said her son had to do 300-400 pushups without taking a water break.

"As a parent, we send our kids to school trusting that they will be cared for at the highest level," the parent said. "That has been the case until this unfortunate event."

Rockwall Heath administrators issued a statement to these concerned parents. They wanted them to know that Harrell has been placed on administrative leave.

"The district is also taking interim action, including but not limited to, placing Coach Harrell on administrative leave while the investigation is pending and notifying appropriate outside agencies," the letter to parents read. "District administrators and campus personnel have been in contact with the affected families and student-athletes."

There's no timetable for when this investigation will finish.