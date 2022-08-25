High School Football Season Canceled After Troubling Videos Surface

Muhlenberg twp., PA - August 9: A detail photo of a football on the field. During a Muhlenberg High School Football team heat acclimation practice on the high school practice field in Muhlenberg Township Monday morning August 9, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/Getty Images

A Pennsylvania high school has canceled its football season following hazing incidents involving the team.

Middletown Area School District superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter sent a letter (h/t TMZ Sports) informing parents and guardians of a "disturbing and upsetting" video that surfaced earlier this month.

Cell phone footage, taken by players, showed students restraining two teammates and using a muscle therapy gun "to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground." They were fully clothed and did not appear to be physically penetrated.

All players identified in the video were removed from the team, and head coach Scott Acri resigned.

Two days later, Hunter sent another letter Wednesday after receiving additional video from a separate incident.



"Unfortunately, this video demonstrates that this hazing was much more widespread, and involved many more students, than we had previously known," Hunter wrote. "In light of this, we have made the decision to cancel the 2022 football season. I know this decision will be met with many different opinions and emotions and will impact many students and families."

Hunter said the school sent the videos to law enforcement and all pursuing alternative plans for cheerleaders and marching band members affected by the football season's cancellation.

"The kind of hazing that occurred in our facilities with this team is reprehensible," Hunter said. "It simply cannot and will not be tolerated. We know we must work to address the culture of this team, educate our student body about hazing, and put programs in place to help us ensure that this kind of atmosphere is never allowed to exist in our school facilities.