High School Football Team Cancels Season After Disturbing Incident

Haverhill High School has canceled the remainder of its football season. This decision was made after school officials were made aware of a hazing video involving a few players.

According to multiple reports, the video showed three players dragging another player on the floor and stripping him of his clothes. This video apparently made its way to social media.

Members of the coaching staff at Haverhill were placed on administrative leave.

The Haverhill Police Department is investigating this situation.

"Haverhill Public Schools is currently investigating misconduct involving some members of the high school football team," the district said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community.

"Given the seriousness of the misconduct, the District has decided to end the current football season – canceling all future practices and forfeiting future games. Out of an abundance of caution, members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation."

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini added that he was "alarmed, concerned and frankly disgusted" by the video.