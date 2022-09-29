High School Football Team Makes Decision On Controversial Flag

Bern twp., PA - October 31: A supporter of President Donald J. Trump holds a Thin Blue Line American flag, with the stars and all the stripes but one blue one, black and white, to show their support for law enforcement. At the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township, PA Saturday afternoon October 31, 2020 where United States President Donald J. Trump spoke during a campaign rally for his bid for reelection. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, a high school football team in Los Angeles made headlines following its decision regarding a controversial flag.

According to a report from Fox News, the football team will no longer carry the "Thin Blue Line" flag onto the field during games. The decision comes after some said that the symbol made them feel "uncomfortable and unwelcome," according to the school district.

Fox News has more details:

Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday that the Saugus High School football team will no longer fly the black, white and blue flag, which many have used as a symbol to support law enforcement, following a three-day investigation and speaking with the team’s head coach. Kuhlman wrote that "some individuals" have expressed concern that the flag is "divisive" and that some players on the team "might not be entirely enthusiastic" about the flag being used to represent the whole squad since the team never held a vote on the matter.

Kuhlman said the coach made the decision to "discontinue the practice" of bringing the flag onto the field.

"In deference to his commitment to inclusivity, kindness and respect (just loving people), and because the team never voted as a unit to carry this banner, Coach (Jason Bornn) decided to discontinue this practice," Kuhlman wrote.

