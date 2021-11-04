High School Football Team Misses Playoffs Over County Mandate

Vaccine mandates and vaccination in general remain a controversial subject within the sports world. For one high school football team, that controversy has now ended their season right before the county playoffs.

According to FOX 11, Crenshaw High School in the Los Angeles Unified School District was forced to end its season on Sunday. A new vaccine mandate had recently gone into effect, requiring high schools have at least 18 players fully vaccinated in order to compete. Crenshaw High School had 13 players fully vaccinated.

Longtime head coach Robert Garrett reportedly told FOX 11 that he and his staff have been encouraging players and parents to get vaccinated. Garrett admitted that he couldn’t control individual choices.

“But those are individual choices,” Garrett said. “And I have no control over that.”

Ahead of Friday’s game against South East, the Crenshaw Cougars will have to forfeit.

The Crenshaw Cougars' football season is in danger of forfeiting the opening playoff round due to not enough players being able to take the field. https://t.co/g8SOSJYA5i — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) November 4, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped and the unvaccinated reportedly make up the overwhelming majority of people who have recently been infected.

In nearly all sports across the United States and around the world, we’re continuing to see athletes suffer COVID-19 in large part because we have not reached a sufficient level of herd immunity. Meanwhile, the virus is continuing to mutate into new – potentially vaccine resistant – strains due to the inability to fully stop its spread.

So it should be no surprise that concerned citizens across the country are putting bigger and bigger roadblocks in front of any organization that doesn’t take proactive steps to stop it.

Crenshaw High School is just one sports team paying the consequences for not getting players vaccinated. As the year goes on without the virus going away, they probably won’t be the last.