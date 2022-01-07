High School Hockey Player Dies After Suffering Severe Injuries During Game

In one of the more distressing sports stories early in 2022, a high school hockey player in Connecticut tragically passed away after sustaining serious injuries during a game.

According to TMZ, during a contest between St. Luke’s and Brunswick School in Greenwich, a player fell on the ice. The opponent was unable to stop and collided with the downed player, causing them serious injuries.

Police captain Mark Zuccerella told TMZ that the player was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries.

In a statement to TMZ, St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis said the school is in mourning over the loss of the student. Though he would not release a name, he referred to the player as “a precious young man.”

“Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident,” Davis said. “Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families.”

“St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community.”

A Connecticut H.S. hockey player tragically died after suffering injuries during a game on Thursday, police confirmed to TMZ Sports. https://t.co/WWVmmJh3sx — TMZ (@TMZ) January 7, 2022

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference also released a statement on the incident.

“The CIAC extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the St. Luke’s hockey player and the St. Luke’s community for their tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by this tragedy.”

The CIAC extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the St. Luke's hockey player and the St. Luke's community for their tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by this tragedy. — CIAC Sports (@ciacsports) January 7, 2022

The story is continuing to develop and more details may be released in the very near future.

Our hearts go out to the high school player’s family and loved ones.