High School Investigating Disturbing Basketball Fan Allegation

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 27: A Wilson brand NBA basketball is pictured during the first quarter of the game between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A Texas school district is investigating a potential racist incident which occurred during a game in Marble Falls on Friday.

According to reports, the Marble Falls School District is looking into claims that members of the Marble Falls student section made racist taunts toward an East Central player.

In the video below, shared by East Central's Asia Prudhomme, fans can be heard screaming and making what appear to be monkey noises while Prudhomme is at the line attempting a free throw.

"This is sad, heartbreaking and uncalled for. Can’t even play basketball without ignorance and racism in the stands," Prudhomme wrote. "This really broke my heart, my coaches and teammates…Please share this out and help us punish those involved."

Prudhomme told KVUE she did not hear the noises during the game, but was "very shocked" after seeing the video afterwards.

"I wasn't really paying attention because I was always taught to ignore the students, focus on the free throw," Prudhomme said.

East Central AD Suzette Arriola alleged that the noises happened on multiple occasions throughout the game. Marble Falls ISD released a statement on Monday confirming its investigation into the matter.

"Marble Falls School District has an unyielding commitment to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential, and this applies to children outside of our school district as well," the statement said. "We will continue to work with administration at East Central High to fully investigate and hold students accountable for their actions.

"Marble Falls ISD does not condone any form of discrimination, and we would like students at East Central to know they have our full support."