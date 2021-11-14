The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

High School Quarterback Had Incredible Game Following Mom’s Death

Three footballs next to a pylon(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Every so often, we see sports stories that inspire and touch us. Such is the case of Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic quarterback Alex Brown.

On Thursday, Brown’s mother Michelle passed away after a lengthy bout with breast cancer. On Friday night, the Bucknell-bound senior signal caller had the game of his life.

Brown scored eight touchdowns–throwing for six and running for two more–in RBC’s 58-34 victory over Morris Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B playoffs.

“When I scored that first touchdown I knew right away – she was always going to be watching over me. I looked to the sky and said thank you mama,” Brown told NJ.com’s Jason Bernstein. “I ran to my coaches and friends then looked at the crowd filled with my whole family screaming my name.

“It was an awesome experience.”

Brown called Friday night “definitely the most emotional game I have ever played.” Since he posted the highlight video of his long touchdown run on Twitter, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior has gone viral, with ESPN and FOX News sharing his story, among others.

Tom Brady himself even told Brown he was “proud” of him on social media.

We can’t imagine how Brown was able to go out there and perform the way he did under those circumstances.

All we know for sure is that that video gave us chills, and it would be awesome if Alex Brown could finish off his high school career with a state title in honor of his mother.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.