High School Quarterback Had Incredible Game Following Mom’s Death

Every so often, we see sports stories that inspire and touch us. Such is the case of Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic quarterback Alex Brown.

On Thursday, Brown’s mother Michelle passed away after a lengthy bout with breast cancer. On Friday night, the Bucknell-bound senior signal caller had the game of his life.

Brown scored eight touchdowns–throwing for six and running for two more–in RBC’s 58-34 victory over Morris Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B playoffs.

“When I scored that first touchdown I knew right away – she was always going to be watching over me. I looked to the sky and said thank you mama,” Brown told NJ.com’s Jason Bernstein. “I ran to my coaches and friends then looked at the crowd filled with my whole family screaming my name.

“It was an awesome experience.”

Yesterday I lost my amazing mother. Today I scored 8 touchdowns, thank you for watching over me mama❤️ pic.twitter.com/gdg28FVbsA — Alex Brown QB (@AlexRayBrown2) November 13, 2021

Brown called Friday night “definitely the most emotional game I have ever played.” Since he posted the highlight video of his long touchdown run on Twitter, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior has gone viral, with ESPN and FOX News sharing his story, among others.

Tom Brady himself even told Brown he was “proud” of him on social media.

The 🐐 @TomBrady showed love to @AlexRayBrown2, who lost his mother and scored eight TDs the next day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zkH4PAPB5P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2021

We can’t imagine how Brown was able to go out there and perform the way he did under those circumstances.

All we know for sure is that that video gave us chills, and it would be awesome if Alex Brown could finish off his high school career with a state title in honor of his mother.