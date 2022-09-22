High School Student Dies During Flag Football Game

A high school student in Sandy Springs, Georgia passed away after a medical emergency during a flag football game on Wednesday.

The student has been identified as Eitan Force, a member of the senior class at The Weber School.

The school released a statement on the tragic incident, per CBS46News.

Dear Weber Students, Parents, Faculty, Staff, Alumni, and Community Friends:

This afternoon during a Weber flag football game, a member of the senior class, Eitan Force, suffered a critical medical emergency on the field. Our trainers and staff immediately went to his aid prior to the arrival of emergency healthcare professionals. Eitan was transported to a local hospital for further care. Tragically, we received word that Eitan passed away earlier this evening.

With respect for their privacy, Eitan’s parents request that we do not reach out or contact the family at this time.

By now, many Weber students and parents are aware of and processing this terrible loss. Currently, we are taking appropriate measures to provide comfort to our students, faculty, staff, and parents.

Weber will cancel classes for tomorrow, Thursday, September 21, 2022. However, to meet the needs of our students, faculty and staff, and parents, Ms. Jordan Crawford, School Psychologist, is working with crisis counseling resources from Jewish and educational agencies to arrange for counseling services to be made available at school tomorrow. Once we confirm these resources as well as a precise plan and schedule, we will send you an update later this evening or tomorrow morning with specific details.

Formal gatherings for the senior class will be shared directly with our seniors and their families.

We are deeply grateful for the expressions of love and support that so many of you have already shared upon hearing this tragic news. Following the ethics and practices of Jewish tradition and the longstanding traditions of The Weber School community, we are confident that all students, parents, faculty, and staff will work together to support Eitan’s parents and family in the ways that they need and desire.

For now, send wishes for comfort for the Force family and all of Eitan’s close friends and classmates.