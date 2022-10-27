High School Tournament Makes Decision On Kanye West's School

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kanye West looks on as he watches as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Donda Academy, a Christian private school founded by Kanye West, got kicked out of a high school basketball tournament following the rapper's recent string of antisemitic comments.

The Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics, a national showcase with five locations, pulled Donda Academy because West's "words and actions violate our values as a company and a country, and what we seek to ensure at all of our events -- a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity and mutual respect."

Per TMZ, the tournament expressed remorse to the young athletes who lost the opportunity to compete because of Ye's hate speech.

"While we are firm in our reasoning for this decision, it does not diminish our heartache and regret for Donda's hardworking athletes who will lose out the most as a result of Kanye's actions," their statement said. "Unfortunately, we cannot in good conscience host an organization founded and directed by Mr. West at our events."

Scholastic Play-By-Play is far from the first entity to cut ties with West.

CAA, Adidas, Vogue, and JP Morgan Chase have all parted ways with West as well. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams phenom Aaron Donald both decided to leave his Donda Sports agency on Tuesday.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Donda Academy's educational consultant "immediately resigned" following West's "death con" Twitter post.