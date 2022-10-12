Highly Unlikely' Tua Tagovailoa Plays This Weekend: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins sorely missed star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this past week against the rival New York Jets. But it appears that they're going to have to live without him for at least another week.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Tua is slated to return to the Dolphins and resume throwing as part of his progression. But he is considered "highly unlikely" to play against the Minnesota Vikings this week.

It has been just under two weeks since the terrifying concussion Tua suffered that led to a national outrage over the NFL's concussion protocol. However, after a brief stay in the hospital, Tua appears to be back on track to play very soon.

Dolphins fans are happy to see that Tua is on the mend while other fans are pleased to see that the team is exercising an abundance of caution after the big concussion he suffered:

Tua Tagovailoa was on pace for the best season of his career prior to his injury. In his first three games he completed 71.3-percent of his passes for 925 yards and eight touchdowns with just two interceptions.

More importantly, the Dolphins won all three of those starts - including a win over the vaunted Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately, the injury Tua suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago has cost them back-to-back losses, dropping them from first to third in the AFC East.

Will Tua return in time to save the Dolphins' playoff hopes?