Hilarious Udonis Haslem, Shaq Story Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A great story involving Udonis Haslam and Shaq has resurfaced on Thursday.

Ballislife posted an old clip of Haslem on Quentin Richardson's podcast recalling the time he saw Shaq and former head coach Pat Riley having an argument and tried to get in the middle of it.

He quickly realized that was a big mistake.

"I stepped in the middle and said 'Come on big fella, you just go ahead. It ain't worth it.' Man, I ain't never had a man push me like I was a little boy. He just moves you out of the way. Bro, I flew about 5 feet," Haslem said.

Haslam first told the story back in 2019, but it's a story that will likely keep getting told for years to come.

Shaq has even said himself on television that he and Riley didn't see eye-to-eye at times when he was in Miami.

Hopefully, Haslam tells other legendary stories about Shaq one day.