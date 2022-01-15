Hines Ward Reportedly Interviewed For 1 NFL Head Coaching Vacancy

The Houston Texans are reportedly considering an eyebrow-raising option for their head coach vacancy.

According to multiple reports on Saturday, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward interviewed for the Texans’ opening earlier today.

NFL source: #Texans interviewed Hines Ward today as they continued their search for their next head coach. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 15, 2022

Texans interviewed Florida Atlantic WR coach Hines Ward and Chargers OC Joe Lombardi for their HC job today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2022

Ward is by far the most inexperienced option in this year’s coaching cycle. After his retirement from the NFL in 2011, the four-time Pro Bowler took a position as as an offensive assistant for the New York Jets from 2019-20. Then making the move to the collegiate level, he served as the wide receivers coach for the Florida Atlantic football program this season.

Ward is competing with some well-established names in the NFL coaching world, including former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

The Texans also reportedly interviewed Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi earlier today.

Hines Ward logged 12,083 yards, 85 touchdowns and 1,000 receptions through 14 years and 190 starts with the Steelers.