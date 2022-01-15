The Spun

Hines Ward Reportedly Interviewed For 1 NFL Head Coaching Vacancy

Hines Ward serving as an assistant coach for the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Assistant coach Hines Ward of the New York Jets looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are reportedly considering an eyebrow-raising option for their head coach vacancy.

According to multiple reports on Saturday, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward interviewed for the Texans’ opening earlier today.

Ward is by far the most inexperienced option in this year’s coaching cycle. After his retirement from the NFL in 2011, the four-time Pro Bowler took a position as as an offensive assistant for the New York Jets from 2019-20. Then making the move to the collegiate level, he served as the wide receivers coach for the Florida Atlantic football program this season.

Ward is competing with some well-established names in the NFL coaching world, including former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

The Texans also reportedly interviewed Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi earlier today.

Hines Ward logged 12,083 yards, 85 touchdowns and 1,000 receptions through 14 years and 190 starts with the Steelers.

