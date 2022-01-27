Historic Jeopardy! Streak Came To An End On Wednesday

For the first time in a long time, Jeopardy! officially has a new champion. On Wednesday night, Amy Schneider’s 40-game winning streak came to an end.

The new champion, Rhone Talsma, spoke to the Chicago Tribune about being the one to snap Schneider’s impressive winning streak.

“I am, first and foremost, incredibly proud of myself,” Talsma told the Chicago Tribune. “Getting on the show was in itself a huge accomplishment, and I had no expectation of winning, especially once I found out I was going against a record-setting champion.”

Schneider had a lead over Talsma heading into Final Jeopardy, but was unable to come up with the correct answer. Talsma, however, managed to get the right answer and climb up the leaderboard in the process.

With the loss on Wednesday night, Ken Jennings’ record for the most consecutive wins on Jeopardy! remains safe. He had a whopping 74 wins in 2004.

SPOILER: Amy Schneider’s 40-game winning streak on “Jeopardy!” came to an end Wednesday, and it was Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma who bested her. (1/4) https://t.co/sZstkwZxey — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 26, 2022

In an official statement, Schneider admitted that she knew Talsma would be a great competitor from the start.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider said. “I loved hanging out with him, we had a great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good.”

Schneider finished her run on Jeopardy! with $1,382,800 in total winnings. She’ll be back on the show this fall for the Tournament of Champions.

Talsma, meanwhile, will square off with a pair of new challengers on Thursday night.