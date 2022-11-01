History Made During The NFL Trade Deadline On Tuesday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Bradley Chubb #55 of the Denver Broncos warms up against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The NFL trade deadline was an absolute banger.

Usually, this day is a dud every NFL season, but that changed in a big way this year. There were 10 trades made on Tuesday, which is an NFL trade deadline record.

Some moves involved Bradley Chubb, Chase Claypool, Calvin Ridley, William Jackson III, Nyheim Hines, etc.

Chubb was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Miami Dolphins while Claypool was dealt to the Chicago Bears from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers also traded for Jackson III since they've been interested in him for the last six years.

Hines got dealt from the Indianapolis Colts to the Buffalo Bills while Ridley got traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Teams were more willing to give up premium assets for players this season compared to recent years.

That's something that will have to be closely watched when next season's NFL trade deadline rolls around.