History Was Made At Indy 500 Qualifying On Sunday

Scott Dixon earned his fifth career poll with record timing at Sunday's Indianapolis 500 qualifier.

Dixon averaged 234.046 mph during the four-lap run, breaking Scott Brayton's past benchmark from a poll winner of 233.718 mph.

The 41-year-old will now lead the field during the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 next Sunday. Dixon, who also won last year's poll, will seek his second victory at "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Last year's Indy 500 runner-up, Alex Palou, placed second behind Dixon. Chevrolet drivers Rinus VeeKay and Ed Carpenter trailed them at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will start the field of 33 from the 12th spot after avoiding a near crash on the first corner.

The Indianapolis 500 will begin next Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC.