Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.

The Washington Capitals submitted their full list on Sunday morning, but there was one notable omission from the 2018 Stanley Cup champions: star forward Alexander Ovechkin.

Ovechkin, 35, is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, but he remains one of the best scorers in the NHL. Instead, Washington chose to protect forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Lars Ellers, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Anthony Mantha, T.J. Oshie, Daniel Sprong and Tom Wilson.

Not seeing Ovechkin’s name on the protected list came as an initial shock, but there’s a perfectly good reason for the decision. The Capitals star left-wing is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Athletic’s Capitals beat reporter Tarik El-Bashir firmly believes that Ovechkin will be back in Washington on a new deal next season.

“Don’t forget why Ovechkin, a pending UFA, is not on this list. By leaving him off, the Caps were able to protect Sprong. I don’t envision any scenario in which Ovechkin signs anywhere but Washington,” El-Bashir wrote on Twitter.

El-Bashir’s report is pretty definitive and signals that Ovechkin should be back in a Capitals jersey soon enough. Nevertheless, the news of Washington’s protected list still drew a mixed reaction from the franchise’s fans.

At this point, the list of unprotected players has been made available to the Kraken, which could lead to some pre-draft movement around the league. Meanwhile, Ovechkin will do his best to sign a new deal, most likely with the Capitals, sometime this offseason.

The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft will take place on Wednesday July 21.