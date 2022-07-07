Hockey World Reacts To Blockbuster Blackhawks, Senators Trade

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 12: Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck in action during a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Chicago Blackhawks on April 12, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators agreed to a massive trade on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago sent star forward Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa in exchange for the No. 7 and No. 39 overall picks in this year's draft, plus a third-rounder in 2024.

This move wasn't well-received by Blackhawks fans and members of the NHL media once it was officially announced.

"Somewhere right now, you gotta believe Patrick Kane is screaming his head off. Another successful linemate of his traded away in the midst of his prime. Truly sad stuff," one fan said.

"Alex DeBrincat could turn out to not be a consistently great scorer for many years, and that deal and everything it represents is still a disaster and farce in every way for the Chicago Blackhawks. And yeah, I wrote press releases for Chara and Luongo trades," Chris Botta tweeted.

This is likely just the first of several moves that the Blackhawks will make this offseason.

Kirby Dach is also on the trade market, plus teams could be calling on Dominik Kubalik as well.