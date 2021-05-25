Hockey World Reacts To Wayne Gretzky’s Announcement

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has stepped down from his position as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers after five years.

Gretzky’s departure comes one day after the Oilers were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team was swept in the first round by the Winnipeg Jets.

“The Oilers, their fans and the city of Edmonton have meant the world to me and my family for over four decades–and that will never end,” Gretzky wrote. “Given the pandemic and other life changes, I realize I will not be able to dedicate the time nor effort to support this world-class organization.”

Some have made note of Gretzky announcing this the day after his team was embarrassed in the postseason, but others think it is further indication that “The Great One” is preparing to transition into broadcasting.

Both TNT and ESPN have reportedly pursued Gretzky, but the Worldwide Leader backed out, according to a recent report from the New York Post.

Gretzky’s role with TNT would be akin to Charles Barkley’s on “Inside The NBA.” If a deal is done, Gretzky, 60, is expected to command in the range of $5 million per year, according to sources. Turner has put the full-court press on for Gretzky by using Barkley, the Great One’s former neighbor in Arizona, as its chief recruiter, according to sources. Even though ESPN/ABC is trying to make many of its broadcasters’ contracts more reasonable, it was willing to go to the $2 million range for Gretzky, according to sources. The bidding got too high, however, and ESPN has decided to bow out.

It seems likely that whatever career move Gretzky makes, we won’t have to wait long to find out about it after today’s news.