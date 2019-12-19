The Spun

Former Golf Channel Star Holly Sonders Announces Surprise Engagement

golfer holly sonders poses before throwing a first pitchST. PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Golfer Holly Sonders poses before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch as the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers September 16, 2013 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Sonders is co-host of the Gold Channel's Morning Drive. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Former Golf Channel star Holly Sonders announced a surprising engagement this week. Sonders is marrying a former professional sports gambler.

Sonders, a former FOX Sports and Golf Channel host, announced her engagement to Dave Oancea, a professional sports gambler who goes by “Vegas Dave.”

The TV host, who has roughly half a million Instagram followers, shared news of the engagement on social media.

“Yes. ❤️,” she wrote.

Yes. ❤️

Sonders, who’s previously been linked to Kliff Kingsbury, spoke to PEOPLE.com about her engagement.

“I was so taken by Dave’s personal story and his rise above adversity to become a self-made man that I sincerely fell in love with him instantly,” she said.

The couple told PEOPLE that they met through Instagram after exchanging direct messages with each other.

They haven’t been dating for long and had been traveling to celebrate Dave’s birthday.

