Former Golf Channel Star Holly Sonders Announces Surprise Engagement

Former Golf Channel star Holly Sonders announced a surprising engagement this week. Sonders is marrying a former professional sports gambler.

Sonders, a former FOX Sports and Golf Channel host, announced her engagement to Dave Oancea, a professional sports gambler who goes by “Vegas Dave.”

The TV host, who has roughly half a million Instagram followers, shared news of the engagement on social media.

“Yes. ❤️,” she wrote.

Sonders, who’s previously been linked to Kliff Kingsbury, spoke to PEOPLE.com about her engagement.

“I was so taken by Dave’s personal story and his rise above adversity to become a self-made man that I sincerely fell in love with him instantly,” she said.

The couple told PEOPLE that they met through Instagram after exchanging direct messages with each other.

They haven’t been dating for long and had been traveling to celebrate Dave’s birthday.