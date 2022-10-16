Hollywood Brown Helped Off With Suspected Leg Injury

The Arizona Cardinals lost one of their best players to injury on Sunday evening.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was targeting wide receiver Hollywood Brown when he threw an interception. Brown then stayed down on the ground for a few moments before he was helped off the field by two trainers.

Brown was also unable to put weight on his ankle after it got rolled up.

Brown was doing everything he could to help the Cardinals win before he got hurt. He finished the contest with 68 yards on five receptions.

The Cardinals also dropped to 2-4 with this latest loss as they're not living up to expectations thus far.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will likely provide an update on Brown's status when he meets with the media for his postgame press conference. Cardinals fans will obviously be hoping that it's nothing serious for Brown.