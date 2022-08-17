Hollywood Brown Sounds Off On Ravens: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after throwing a 47-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown #15 (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After three years with the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was traded on Draft Day to the Arizona Cardinals. But today, he's sounding off on his former team.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Brown said he feels like he's a necessary part of the Cardinals' plans to win. He admitted that while he was on the Ravens, he felt that he wasn't needed.

“I want to feel like I am a part of something to win. At the Ravens, I just felt like sometimes they really didn't need me. Regardless if I was there or not, they were going to win games… I love the game too much," Brown said.

But NFL fans and Ravens fans in particular aren't buying Brown's comments here. Some have pointed out that he just wasn't clutch when the Ravens needed him while others believe Brown is just complaining that he didn't get targeted more in Baltimore:

Hollywood Brown was getting a bigger and bigger role in the Baltimore Ravens offense each year that he was with the team. Last year he was targeted nearly 150 times, making 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

But the Ravens decided on Draft Day that they could get more value from trading him, so they let the Cardinals have him in exchange for a first-round draft pick.

The move reunited Brown with Kyler Murray, his college quarterback at Oklahoma.

Will Hollywood Brown get his wish in Arizona?