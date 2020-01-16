Holy Cross College Rowing Team In Deadly Car Accident

Tragedy struck the Holy Cross community this week. The school’s rowing team was involved a deadly car accident during a trip to Florida. One student-athlete has been killed.

Grace Rett, 20, died in the accident. Thirteen others involved in the crash reportedly had to be taken to the hospital.

“Grace was a light to all who knew her,” Holy Cross Dean of Students Michele Murray said during a press conference. “She was incredibly passionate and hardworking.”

Six students from the College of Holy Cross women’s rowing team, along with their head coach, were reportedly hospitalized from the crash.

The team’s van reportedly collided with a pickup truck on Wednesday morning. The team was reportedly heading to a rowing club for practice in Florida.

The College is saddened at the passing of Grace Rett '22 after an accident involving our women's rowing team. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and teammates. As we are able, we will provide updates and more information here: https://t.co/wLEHRlmNBi pic.twitter.com/6a0lBT317h — Holy Cross (@holy_cross) January 15, 2020

Rett, a sophomore, recently set a world record, rowing for 62 hours.

@NikkiBattiste reports https://t.co/QV7DyhfpP8 pic.twitter.com/DNp0rIzvdM — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 15, 2020

A GoFundMe has been set up for the ongoing medical expenses:

Awful day for my alma mater yesterday. The women’s crew team was in a tragic accident. Here’s a link to a gofundme to help with medical expenses: https://t.co/lLb7o9kCDw — John O'Connell (@jacko2323) January 16, 2020

Our thoughts are with the Holy Cross family.