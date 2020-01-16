The Spun

Holy Cross College Rowing Team In Deadly Car Accident

Holy Cross college rowing team.BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 21: The Women's Championship Fours team from Holy Cross rows past Newell Boathouse in the 54th Head of the Charles Regatta on October 21, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tragedy struck the Holy Cross community this week. The school’s rowing team was involved a deadly car accident during a trip to Florida. One student-athlete has been killed.

Grace Rett, 20, died in the accident. Thirteen others involved in the crash reportedly had to be taken to the hospital.

“Grace was a light to all who knew her,” Holy Cross Dean of Students Michele Murray said during a press conference. “She was incredibly passionate and hardworking.”

Six students from the College of Holy Cross women’s rowing team, along with their head coach, were reportedly hospitalized from the crash.

The team’s van reportedly collided with a pickup truck on Wednesday morning. The team was reportedly heading to a rowing club for practice in Florida.

Rett, a sophomore, recently set a world record, rowing for 62 hours.

 

A GoFundMe has been set up for the ongoing medical expenses:

Our thoughts are with the Holy Cross family.


