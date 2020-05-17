Hope Solo Announces Her Dog Has Died After Being Shot

United States women’s national team star Hope Solo and her husband Jerramy Stevens announced some heartbreaking news on her Instagram page late on Saturday night.

Solo’s dog, Conan, has passed away after being shot earlier this week. Conan had been in critical condition before passing away.

“He fought up until the very end.‬ We’re crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home. We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives.‬ Conan was kind and loving. He wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot,” Solo announced.

“As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind. We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe.‬”

Solo announced two days ago that Conan had been shot.

“Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night. It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices,” she wrote.

Rest in peace, Conan.