Hope Solo Pleads Guilty: Sports World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 16: Hope Solo #1 of the United States in action against Costa Rica during the match at Heinz Field on August 16, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, former U.S. Soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Solo was arrested in March on suspicion of driving while impaired, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Solo called this incident the "worst mistake of her life."

According to the Forsyth County district attorney's office, Solo will receive a sentence of 30 days in rehab and pay a $2,500 fine. Solo's lawyer, Christopher Clifton, said the resisting arrest and child abuse charges were voluntarily dismissed.

Fans are glad she's taking responsibility for her actions.

"The first step to recovery is admitting there was a problem in the first place," one fan said. The second step is learning to never stop being a student in life. If everyone had the mentality of always being a student, this world would be a much better place."

Others are just hoping the best for her.

"This is a journey that'll take your whole life and I'm glad you're working to get better. Just wish the best for you and the kids. Always," another fan said.

Hopefully Solo learns from this and continues her recovery.