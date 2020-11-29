Hornets Announce Official Decision On Nicolas Batum

The Charlotte Hornets have finally rid themselves of one of the worst NBA contracts in recent years.

After five years playing in Charlotte, Nicolas Batum has been waived by Michael Jordan and the Hornets’ front office. The organization released the official announcement on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Batum was traded to Charlotte from Portland back in 2015. In his first year with the Hornets, the Frenchman played some solid basketball, averaging nearly 15 points, six assists and six rebounds per game.

Despite his strong first season with the team, Batum’s contract the following year was eyebrow raising to say the least. In 2016, the franchise signed the forward to a massive five-year, $120 million contract.

Batum put up similar numbers in 2016-17, but after that, his numbers slowly began to decline. In 2019-2020, the 12-year pro averaged 3.6 points and three assists through 22 games. Battling multiple injuries, Batum only started three games last year.

It’s safe to say $25 million per year is not worth that kind of production.

With the Hornets’ big offseason moves this year, Batum’s services are no longer necessary.

Charlotte signed a significant upgrade at the forward position in Gordon Hayward. The All-Star joined the franchise earlier in November when he signed a similar four-year, $120 million contract.

With No. 3 overall draft pick LaMelo Ball joining the team as well, the Hornets have more star power on their roster now than they have in years.

While Batum’s numbers were declining in his final years with Charlotte, he still shows promise as an asset to other teams around the league.

NBA insider Shams Charania reports that Batum will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once his waivers are cleared.