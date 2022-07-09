Hornets Announce Decision On LiAngelo Ball For Summer League

BRIDGEPORT, CT - MARCH 1: LiAngelo Ball #3 of the Greensboro Swarm looks on during the game against the Westchester Knicks on March 1, 2022 at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (Photo by Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images) Evan Yu/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have offered an update on LiAngelo Ball after the start to their 2022 Summer League season.

Ball, the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball, has cleared health and safety protocols and will re-join the team for practice in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ball was placed under health and safety protocols on July 4.

The middle child of the Ball family suited up for the Hornets G-League squad, the Greensboro Swarm, this past season.

This is the second straight season Ball will play for the Hornets' Summer League team. Last year, he finished the preseason as the team's fifth leading scorer with 9.6 points per game. He did not land a spot on the Hornets' 15-man roster.

Ball, 23, went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Hornets' Summer League squad will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night.